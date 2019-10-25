Forsyth Township man arrested on 74-count felony warrant

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN)- A 49-year-old former Marquette resident was arrested Thursday evening for a 74-count felony warrant which included 35-counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, and 37-counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the Marquette City Police Department, Edward James Charboneau was originally being investigated for embezzlement from a local organization. During that investigation, digital devices were seized and child sexually abusive material was found.

The felony warrants require a total bond of $740,000.

Charboneau was unable to post a bond.

He was lodged at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment.