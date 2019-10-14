Forsyth Township man in critical condition after officer involved shooting

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A 68-year-old man is in critical condition as of Monday following an officer involved shooting on Crusader Street in Forsyth Township on Sunday afternoon. State police tell us Township officers and Marquette County deputies were called to the home to check on a man.

State police say when officers tried talking to the man, he grabbed a gun and fired a shot out of a window towards officers. MSP troopers were then called in to assist. They say the man refused to put down the gun, firing more shots inside the home as well as outside towards police. After continued efforts to talk with the man, state police say he came outside and started to point the gun at police when a trooper shot and hit the suspect.

Michigan State Police have now taken over the investigation. The trooper who fired on the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, which is procedure during incidents like these.