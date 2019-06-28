Fostering Futures Scholarship applications due Sunday

Young adults who have experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday have until Sunday to apply for a Fostering Futures Scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund — administered in partnership by the state Treasury Department’s MI Student Aid, the Michigan Education Trust (MET) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — provides up to $3,000 for eligible college expenses to young adults who have experienced foster care. Awards are given based on need and paid to the students’ college or university to assist with tuition, fees, room, board, books and supplies.

To be considered for a 2019-20 scholarship, applications must be received by June 30, 2019.

“I strongly urge eligible students to apply for this scholarship today,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “We take pride in being financial advocates for foster care youth, and our resources help eliminate barriers that they may encounter. These scholarships provide a Road to Opportunity when there may not be any other assistance available.”

Since 2012, fundraising efforts have totaled more than $1.2 million. This money has been raised through individual donations, group donations, sponsorships, ticket sales, auctions and many volunteer-based fundraising events.

Most of the funds raised have been awarded as scholarships, with a small portion being designated to an education endowment that supplies investment income for scholarships.

Since 2014, over $5 million has been awarded to Fostering Futures Scholarship recipients.