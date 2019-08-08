Four arrested on drug charges

The K.I.N.D Drug Enforcement Team conducted a drug interdiction sweep on August 7, 2019, that resulted in numerous arrests.

A total of four adults, two males and two females, were lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center on various charges ranging from parole and probation violations to Delivery of Narcotics.

The K.I.N.D Drug Enforcement Team was assisted by a K-9 unit from the Michigan State Police.

No other information will be released until after formal charges have been issued and suspects have been arraigned.