Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified among residents in Oregon’s Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties.

Three of the four new cases are travel-related, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The other was a case of direct contact with an individual who had contracted COVID-19.

Forty-two samples from 22 people were tested at the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory on Friday which yielded the four presumptive positive cases.

In a conference call Saturday, health officials said there are 40 tests pending.

Oregon residents who would like more information on COVID-19 can call 211.

OHA continues to recommend that all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and the flu:

Stay home while you are sick.

Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to seek medical care, stay home while you recover. If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others. For urgent medical needs, call 911.