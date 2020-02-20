Fourth death reported in MI caused by vaping-related lung injury

FILE – This Nov. 4, 2019 file photo shows a vitamin E acetate sample during a tour of the Medical Marijuana Laboratory of Organic and Analytical Chemistry at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, N.Y. Health officials say they have more evidence that a certain chemical compound is a culprit in a mysterious national outbreak of vaping illnesses. Earlier this month, the compound, vitamin E acetate, was found in the damaged lungs of 29 patients across the country who had vaped before growing ill. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, investigators in Minnesota said they looked at vaping cartridges gathered before and during the current outbreak. None of the cartridges collected last year had vitamin E acetate, but nearly all of the recent cartridges did.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) announced Thursday of the fourth death associated with a vaping-related lung injury.

The death of the adult woman was reported to MDHHS on Feb. 19. Due to confidentiality reasons, no other information about the individual will be released.

72 other confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan since August 2019. All cases have been reported in the Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The age range of the cases is 15-67.

“Although reports of new cases related to this outbreak have decreased in Michigan and across the country, new cases continue to be reported,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We urge Michigan residents to refrain from vaping until a definite source or sources have been identified. Health care providers should remain vigilant in educating their patients about the potential risks associated with vaping and report any cases to their local health department.”

The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as strongly associated with vaping-related lung injury. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in THC-containing vaping products.

For more information, you can visit Michigan.gov/vapelung.