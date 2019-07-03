Fox motors provides free gas

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Motorists at several Marquette County gas stations were thankful they stopped for gas today.

Drivers with the fox emblem from Fox Negaunee and Fox Marquette dealerships were treated to a free fill-up as part of the company’s ‘customer appreciation day.’

Marty Rose, Brand Manager, Fox Marquette said, “We’ve done this before and we really enjoy it. It’s Fourth of July, everybody is getting out and traveling a little bit, maybe we can help out a little bit and make their trip a little bit better. We just want to give back. We just want to help and this is one way we can do it and for the next hour we are going to fill up their gas tanks.”

Dealership representatives held the event at the Holiday Gas Station in Ishpeming and Negaunee, as well as the Ojibwa Gas Station in Marquette.