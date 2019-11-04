Fraternity members hurt in crash during bathtub charity event

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Fraternity members of Tau Kappa Epsilon were pushing a bathtub for charity Saturday morning along State Highway M-28 when a vehicle crashed into their group. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Shelter Bay.

According to Captain Matthew Waldron, when the crash happened, one of the fraternity members who was pushing the bathtub on wheels was pinned between the front and rear escort vehicles. The man who was pushing the tub, along with the driver and passenger of the rear escort vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Captain Waldron said the driver at fault was cited for careless driving. No names or conditions of those injured are being released at this time.

A representative for Northern Michigan University confirms the fraternity members involved are students at the school. He also confirms two of those involved were taken to the hospital.

The following statement was issued from the office of Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, Christine Greer, “It is scary to have members of the NMU family involved in such an accident and we are grateful that the accident was not worse. Our students were raising money for charity with the traditional tub push. NMU officials are assisting the students and their families at the time with the hope they will return to campus soon.”

The students were involved in their Tub Push, an annual fundraising event where fraternity members push a three-wheeled bathtub from Sault St. Marie to Marquette. The nearly 165 mile journey brings in money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Marquette community non-profit.

You can learn more about their fundraising efforts, here.