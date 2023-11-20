MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Parking is now free after 3 p.m. in Downtown Marquette until Dec. 25.

The “Free after 3” program is made possible by the Marquette City Police Department and the Marquette Downtown Development Authority.

That’s according to a post from the Marquette Police Department. Regular parking rules still apply for anyone out-and-about before 3 p.m. “For those still shopping before 3,” reads part of the post, “who do not want to hassle of using Pay Stations in the cold and snow, try the Passport Parking mobile app.”

To learn more about parking around the city, you can visit the city’s parking web page.