Free Children’s Art/History Workshops

MARQUETTE — Kids are getting a chance to learn about art and history this summer.

The Marquette Maritime Museum and Liberty Children’s Arts Project are offering three workshops for the youngsters.

The art projects focus on storms and shipwrecks of the Great Lakes.

Plus, the participants get the chance to do some painting and coloring.

Meghan Kelly, Assistant Director at the Maritime Museum says, “kids always respond well to art projects, it’s like natural and intuitive for them to create. And I think anything involving the lighthouse, the lakeshore, really inspires them.”

The workshops are for children’s ages 8-12 and are limited to 15 participants each.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

This event is sponsored by the Marquette Breakfast Rotary Club. Call 906-226-2006 or email mqtmaritimemanager@gmail.com to register.