Free Christmas meals in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether you’re in need of food or would just like some company during the holidays, different organizations in Marquette County are putting together free Christmas Day meals.

Operation Great Christmas was an effort in Forsyth Township that provided a free Christmas meal to the community.

The event was put on hold for about two or three years, but now it’s back.

“There were a cute couple of little girls that used to go down to the event,” said Jesie Melchiori, Coordinator, Operation Great Christmas. “I was approached by their mother and she said, ‘You know, it’s really sad that our community doesn’t do this anymore. My little girls used to go and give before they received their Christmas and it was such a big thing to be part of.’ And I’m like, ‘Well hey this is no big deal. we can absolutely bring this back to the community.”

Melchiori says that within days of announcing that they were going to do this the community stepped right up to show their support. Between gifts collected, food donated and volunteers taking the time out if their holiday to give to others, the hope is to provide about 300 people a very merry Christmas.

“I hadn’t lived in Gwinn for quite some time,” said Melchiori. “I had moved out of the area not very far but I still hadn’t lived in the area. And over the last year I moved back to Gwinn and to see what the community does for each other is just hands down breathtaking.”

The dinner will be on Christmas Day from 11 am to 2 pm at Gwinn Area Community Schools. Reservations are required if you are using the take-out or delivery options. And for people who need a ride to the dinner, there will also be a bus available to pick people up. For more information call (906) 346-9815.

There also other free dinners in Marquette County. From Noon to 2:00 pm there will be on at First Baptist Church in Marquette.

In Ishpeming, the Elks Lodge will be hosting one from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.