Free COVID-19 testing coming to Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department, along with its community partners, and the Michigan National Guard, are offering free COVID-19 testing in Sault

Ste. Marie, Michigan this weekend.

No symptoms, doctor’s order, or appointment are necessary. Testing is available to any Michigan resident, 18 years and older. State ID or driver’s license is required.

This is not an antibody test but is an nasopharyngeal swab which will determine if you are currently positive for COVID-19. Testing will be conducted by medically-trained members of the National Guard. Those who are tested will receive their test results from Chippewa County Health Department.



The test site is located in the Sault Area High School’s parking lot at 904 Marquette

Avenue on Saturday, June 13 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 14 from

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.