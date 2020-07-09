Free COVID-19 testing coming to Munising, St. Ignace, and Newberry

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ALGER, LUCE, and MACKINAC COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Testing sites for COVID-19 will be free for community members in Munising, St. Ignace, and Newberry at the end of the month.

Below are the locations, dates, and times:

Munising – Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alger County Road Commission

St. Ignace – Friday, July 24, 1 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., St. Ignace Area Schools Parking Lot

Newberry – Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Luce County Road Commission

Residents do not have to show symptoms of the virus to be tested, nor do they need a doctor’s note. No appointment is needed to receive testing.

A state of Michigan ID is required and testing is only for those 18 years and older. Anyone coming for testing must remain in their vehicles at all times.

Testing will be conducted by medically trained members of the Michigan National Guard. Those who are tested will be able to access their results through BioReference Laboratories.

Positive results will be notified by the LMAS District Health Department.