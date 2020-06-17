Free COVID-19 testing site coming to Baraga

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, photo, a test is performed on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Free community-wide testing for the novel coronavirus is coming to Baraga.

The event will be held this Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11 am to 5 pm, at the Niiwin Akeaa Center parking lot, located at 111 Beartown Road behind the Ojibwa Casino.

The free testing is in partnership with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Michigan’s State Emergency Operations Center, and the Michigan National Guard.

“This will be a great opportunity for the entire community to access testing at no charge,” said Kate

Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “We have been very fortunate to be able to work with these partners to bring this event to our area.”

The drive-thru testing is available to anyone age 18 and over and no prior doctor visit or appointment is necessary. Participants must bring a driver’s license or a photo I.D. to register.