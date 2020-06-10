Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Free coronavirus testing will be offered in Manistique on June 13 and 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Schoolcraft County Road Commission garage.

The free testing is being offered by the Michigan National Guard in partnership with LMAS District Health Department, Michigan State Police, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and the Schoolcraft County Road Commission.

The Road Commission is located at 332N East Road.

Residents do not have to show symptoms of the virus to be tested, nor do they need a doctor’s note. No appointment is needed to receive testing. A state of Michigan ID is required and testing is only for those 18 years and older. Anyone coming for testing must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Testing will be conducted by medically trained members of the National Guard. Those who are tested will receive their test results from LMAS District Health Department.