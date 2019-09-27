Free dental clinic in Escanaba

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — There’s a free dental clinic happening Friday at the St. Vincent de Paul Service Center in Escanaba.

The Care Free Dental Clinic of Delta County has a mission to provide free dental health care to the uninsured, homeless, and low-income people.

Local dental professionals and support staff volunteer to make it happen.

The free clinic is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

People cannot have any dental coverage and must show a Michigan driver’s license or state identification card at time of service.

