Free dental clinic in Escanaba

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — There’s a free dental clinic happening Friday at the St. Vincent de Paul Service Center in Escanaba.

The Care Free Dental Clinic of Delta County has a mission to provide free dental health care to the uninsured, homeless, and low-income people.



Local dental professionals and support staff volunteer to make it happen.



The free clinic is on a first-come-first-serve basis.



People cannot have any dental coverage and must show a Michigan driver’s license or state identification card at time of service.