Free flu shot clinics for veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Veterans enrolled in VA health care can now get flu vaccines at their regularly scheduled VA appointments.

There are also free walk-in flu shot clinics in the Upper Peninsula. They’re listed directly below. You don’t need an appointment.

·Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain (325 East H Street) on October 15th – 18th and 21st from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

·Hancock VA Clinic (787 Market Street, Suite 9) on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ET).

·Manistique VA Clinic (813 East Lakeshore Drive) on Thursdays, October 10th, 17th, and 21st, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ET).

·Marquette VA Clinic (1414 West Fair Avenue, Suite 285) on October 4th, 10th, and 11th, from 12 to 4 p.m. (ET).

·Menominee VA Clinic (1110 10th Avenue, Suite 101) on Wednesday, October 16th and 31st, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (CT).

To get updated information about updated VA Flu Shot Clinics at the VA Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics in the Upper Peninsula call (800) 215-8262, extension 34758.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care who received their flu shot elsewhere are requested to contact their VA primary care clinic and provide that information.

“Some people are worried that getting the flu shot will give them the flu, but that is a myth since flu shots either contain inactivated flu viruses or no viruses at all,” said Ann Mattson, RN, Infection Control Nurse at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.

“The flu is a respiratory disease, not a stomach or intestinal ailment, therefore the flu shot is not going to prevent what many call the ‘stomach flu,’” added Mattson.