GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – If you are looking for plans this Christmas Day, well look no further. Operation Great Christmas is back with their annual Christmas Day meal.

This year the annual meal will be held at Up North Lodge in Gwinn on Saturday, December 25 from 11 am until 2 pm. The meal is free and everyone is welcome to join. All of the Christmas dinner staples are set to be on the menu from ham to mashed potatoes and gravy and so much more.

“It gives a free meal to those who may or may not be able to have a meal,” Jesie Melchiori, the Lead Elf of Operation Great Christmas said. “But on top of that, it’s just a good community-wide event so even if they do have a meal it’s free to everybody to come out and enjoy.”

After serving over 500 meals last year, Melchiori has a goal to serve over 650 meals this holiday season.

“I am just so honored to be a part of something so amazing to give back to the community. In the first year we did it we served about 200 people, we grew to 300 plus the next year, last year we did over 500 meals and now we have a new goal this year.”

Aside from dining in at the Up North Lodge on Christmas Day, there is also takeout and delivery options available. All reservations must be made by December 23rd. To make reservations you can call or text Jesie at (906) 360-7069.

Operation Great Christmas is also accepting both volunteers as well as donations. You are asked to call or text Jesie at (906) 360-7069 to coordinate those.