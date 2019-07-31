Frei Chevrolet in Marquette to close

MARQUETTE — Marquette’s Frei Chevrolet will be closing its doors.

The dealership has been a staple in the Marquette community for generations.

According to the Radio Results Network, the company said that it was beginning the process of closing the dealership and selling the building and the land along US-41.

Frei says that as Marquette has grown, it’s become difficult to compete as a single-nameplate dealership with other auto groups that have moved into the area.

An exact closure date has not been released.