Friday is Go Red for Women Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – February is American Heart Month and the first Friday of every February is Go Red for Women Day. We wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives.

Here’s a few quick facts about heart disease in women, according to the American Heart Association:

  • Cardiovascular disease is the number 1 killer of women
  • The warning signs for women aren’t the same in men
  • 90% of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease
  • Since 1984, more women than men have died each year from heart disease
  • 1 in 3 women dies of heart disease every year in the U.S.

