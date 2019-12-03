Friends of the Forest Fundraiser on Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy is a non-profit organization that has been protecting U.P. land for 20 years.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, they’ve created a fun way for the community to get involved and give back to help those who take care of our land.

Andrea Denham, Executive Director, Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy: “We’ve done different things for Giving Tuesday the last three years, but what we really want to do this was to make it a little bit of a competition, make it fun.”

The Friends of the Forest Fundraiser is an opportunity to raise money to help preserve the beauty that is the Upper Peninsula.

“So we’ve split off into five separate teams of types of critters and types of animals and other creatures that call the Upper Peninsula home that we worked so hard to protect every day and we want to know what your favorite animal is and we want you to join with your friends, your family, your co-workers, to join teams, and enjoy this competition to help us see what species is the favorite in the Upper Peninsula,” said Denham.

The five teams include the Bird Lovers, Marsh Fellows, Charismatic Megafauna, Finned Friends, and the Leafy Buds.

“Our goal is to raise $6,000 dollars in 24 hours, which is a big goal, but $6,000 is what it would cost us to protect 200 more acres of land in the Upper Peninsula and that is our goal from now until the end of the year is to ensure we are stepping into our 21st year as a land trust stronger than ever and ready to protect more land,” said Denham.

All donations will go directly to protecting land and habitat for all through the U.P. Land Conservancy. The winning team will inspire a special themed event in the new year.

For more information on how to donate to the Friends of the Forest Fundraiser, click here.