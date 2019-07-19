From ore to iron: a hike with the Hiawatha Interpretive Association

CHRISTMAS — A once bustling industry now only detectable in two Upper Peninsula locations; Fayette Historic Park in Garden and Bay Furance near Christmas, two of the nearly 30 blast furnaces once running in the U.P. to smelt iron ore down to pig iron.

Fayette Historic Park

Bay Furnace ran year-round in what was once the village of Onota before a fire destroyed the entire settlement. Now, all that is left is a partial reconstruction of the furnace maintained by the Hiawatha National Forest with weekly summer historic tours run by the Hiawatha Interpretive Association.

Bay Furnace ruins

“The Hiawatha Interpretive Association is a non-profit organization that partners with the Hiawatha National Forest and they help the forest fund all sorts of really great things for our locals and tourists that come through here,” explains Josie Gardner, Intern at the Hiawatha Interpretive Association (HIA).

Many summer programs are offered, free of charge for all ages.

“On a regular basis, we have evening campground programs at a lot of the National Forest campgrounds. We have Junior Forest Ranger programs for kids. We do history hikes here at Bay Furnace and also at the Christmas range lights,” says Gardner.

The Hiawatha Interpretive Association is run through grants and donations. A portion of any items purchased at the Munising Ranger District Office, Pictured Rocks Interpretive Center, or the Rapid River Ranger District Office will go to support the HIA.

Find more information about the HIA on their website or on their Facebook page.