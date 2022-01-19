GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Celebrities have a habit of coming out in full force to support the Pack. Maybe you’ve seen them at a game? Or maybe you will this weekend.

“She had no idea who they were, but thankfully my younger servers knew who they were,” said Theresa Barlament, owner of The Pancake Place, 143 S. Military Ave., in Green Bay. “They” ended up being Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who visited the restaurant in 2007.

Green Bay is no stranger to big Hollywood names. When stars come to cheer on the Packers, they eat and drink at some local favorites.

“My understanding is that they sat in one of Brett Favre’s boxes and they asked him where they should go for breakfast,” said Barlament.

Erica Debeck has been a server at The Pancake Place for 22 years. “They came in the day after (the game) and we get a lot of celebrities in here,” she told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

If you want to eat like one, then Debeck says the couple ordered the stuffed hashbrowns.

“Those are our signature dishes,” Debeck said. “That’s what Justin Timberlake ordered.”

Congratulations if you can leave The Pancake Place without a to-go box because their portions are huge. But since it’s only a mile or so down the road from Lambeau Field, it’s a popular spot for celebrities and everyone else.

A few miles away, Symba’s Pub & Grub, 2334 Velp Ave., has had its own brush with the Hollywood elite.

“I was chatting with some people and looking at my phone and I had so many missed phone calls and text messages, so I thought for sure the building burnt down,” said owner Ben Symes.

Symes would soon realize it was a very different kind of fire. One that blew up on social media. “And here I learn that it was because Charlie Sheen and his friends were here,” he said.

If you’re looking to mingle with celebs, these are at least two places to do it. And they’re ready for you.

“It’s going to be a crazy weekend and hopefully we’ll get some celebrities in here,” Debeck said.

So how did Sheen know where to go? He was slated to go to another bar, but when he found out that kids and families might be there, he opted for a “townie” bar. That limo driver happened to be a good friend of Symes and actually went to high school with him.