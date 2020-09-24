Frosty Treats donates proceeds to UPAWS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — It was a sunny and warm day in the Upper Peninsula and many people took the opportunity to get some ice cream.

Frosty Treats in Marquette had steady business. All of the proceeds today will go to UPAWS.

Kelly Gravel with Frosty Treats says, “For me personally I have three rescue dogs so it’s definitely something that I’m super passionate about. Anytime we can help those less fortunate I think it’s always a good thing.”

She’s hoping people will continue to take advantage of the nicer weather before it’s winter again.