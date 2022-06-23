(WFRV) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking action against Harley-Davidson for illegally restricting its customers’ right to repair their purchased products.

The complaint charged by the FTC states that Harley-Davidson has terms included in their warranties that will void the warranty if customers either fix their motorcycles themselves or use independent dealers for parts or repairs.

Other allegations by the FTC against Harley-Davidson state that the company fails to fully disclose all of the terms of its warranty in a single document, requiring consumers to contact an authorized dealership for full details.

These allegations are in violation of the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act, which is a federal law that is intended to protect consumers from deceptive warranty practices.

The FTC has made it a priority to protect consumers’ right to repair their products.

“Consumers deserve choices when it comes to repairing their products, and independent dealers deserve a chance to compete,” said the Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine. “Other companies that squelch consumers’ right to repair should take notice.”

The FTC is ordering Harley-Davidson to fix warranties by removing illegal terms and recognizing the right to repair, come clean with customers, and ensure that dealers compete fairly with independent third parties.