Fugitive caught in Baraga County

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — An escaped felon that was on the loose for nearly two months has been arrested.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office had announced they were looking for Jeremy Marjamaa after he cut his tether on July 8.

According to the Michigan State Police-Calumet Post, information was received Friday, September 6 that Marjamaa was traveling on US-41 from the Marquette area to Calumet.

A Michigan State Police trooper found his vehicle and pulled him over in Baraga County. The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the traffic stop.

Marjamaa fled into the woods on foot which lead to an 8-hour search for him. K-9 officers and other agencies helped in the search.

Marjamaa was found and arrested without incident. He was taken to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest and numerous outstanding warrants.

Michigan State Police and the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, L’Anse Police Department, Baraga Police Department, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Marjamaa had been arrested by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office for meth-related charges, forgery, and uttering & publishing.

During his court proceedings, the court allowed Marjamaa to be released on tether.

Marjamaa is from the western Upper Peninsula.