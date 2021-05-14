Fully vaccinated Michiganders can take masks off

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan is following suit with federal health officials, lifting requirements for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in most situations.

The new rules from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office came Friday morning, the day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated mask guidance.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you won’t have to wear a mask in most situations — though the CDC still wants you to wear one in a hospital, on public transport or aboard an airplane.

You’ll also still have to follow any rules set by your local government, your workplace or instituted by a local business. Meijer, for example, said in a Friday statement that it will keep requiring masks at all its stores, citing its desire to keep workers and shoppers alike safe.

“While we are aware of new CDC guidance, many state or local orders in the Meijer footprint remain in effect regarding masks. In order to help ensure the continued health and safety of all its team members and customers, Meijer continues to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.“ Meijer

The Michigan Supreme Court also says masks must still be worn in court.

People who are not fully vaccinated — that is, are not two weeks past their final dose — must still wear their masks indoors.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and all the hard work that Michiganders have done allows us to take a big step in returning to normal,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “This updated order keeps Michigan in alignment with CDC guidance that is based on the knowledge of health experts. I urge our residents to continue to be respectful of each other as we move forward.”

No one, vaccinated or not vaccinated, has to wear a mask outdoors.

After July 1, the indoor mask mandate will run out for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

“Throughout this entire pandemic, our north star has been data and science from the CDC and our public health professionals, and we are going to continue to listen and trust the experts,” Whitmer said in a video posted to social media. “And after months of getting out the damn vaccines, the data is clear: The COVID-19 vaccines are a miracle of modern science and they work to keep people safe from this deadly virus.”

We’ve trusted scientists and experts to keep us safe during the pandemic, and it’s worked. With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely take the next step to get back to normal. Vaccines protect you and your loved ones, if you haven’t already, sign up today. pic.twitter.com/zjXoKeSQDW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 14, 2021

Whitmer, who is now more than two weeks out from her second dose, said she was “excited to get back to the things that we all know and love.”

But she also warned that “this doesn’t mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over,” and she called on people who haven’t been vaccinated to do so.

Capacity limits for public places remain in effect. Changes to those have been tied to progress in getting more people vaccinated.

Michigan is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the population over the age of 16. While the percentage has climbed to nearly 56%, demand has plummeted recently. Most people eager to get the shots have already been able to do so. Health officials must now focus on reaching those who are willing to get the shots but want it to be convenient or those who are hesitant for any number of reasons.

“It’s critical that eligible Michigan residents who have not yet been vaccinated schedule their appointments as soon as they can,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said in a statement accompanying the governor’s announcement about masks. “Getting shots in arms is the best way to end the pandemic. If you have not yet been vaccinated, it is important to continue to mask up to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”

ABOUT 1,800 MORE CONFIRMED VIRUS CASES

Michigan on Friday reported 1,766 more confirmed cases of the virus and 34 additional related deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 873,335 since the virus was first detected in the state 14 months ago and the total number of related deaths to 18,500.

Testing data for Thursday has not yet been released.

Check back for county-by-county data.

Even though Michigan still has the highest case rate and hospital bed utilization of any state in the nation, its key virus metrics are steadily improving. The seven-day average of the test positivity rate is closing in on 9%. The average case rate has been cut in half since the peak of the most recent surge. The count of adults hospitalized with the virus has dropped below 2,000 for the first time since March 26 and the rate of deaths is no longer climbing.