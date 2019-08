ESCANABA — A family has been severely impacted after their home caught on fire.

It happened early this morning at the 400 block of 1st Avenue South in Escanaba.

According to the Radio Results Network, all of the people in the home escaped the blaze, but two dogs died.

There has been a Facebook page set up to help raise money for the family.

As of 11:30 tonight more than $3,000 has been donated.

