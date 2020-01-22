Fundraiser this weekend for up and coming Boys and Girls Club of Marquette County

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In about a year from now, there will be a Boys and Girls Club of Marquette County.

This club will be able to provide safe after school programs for kids in Marquette County and be located on the West End.

Fundraisers will be continuously held to make this organization possible. There will be ‘Networking Fundraiser’ on Saturday, January 25. It will be a dance at the Ishpeming Elks Club from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Rose Chivens with the effort to bring this to Marquette County spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what the organization and fundraiser is all about.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20. For more information, click here.