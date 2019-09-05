Fundraiser to help homeless

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The problem of homelessness is not just a big-city issue.

In Delta County, Hope at the Inn helps people in the winter months stay warm at night. Organizer Roland Jacobson tells the Radio Results Network that it is a coalition of churches and volunteers who want to help people.

“We went up to 1,225 nights last winter, which was an increase from 800-some the year before,” Jacobson told RRN News. “It was a tough winter. We had 60 guests who stayed over the month for us. 37 men and 23 women. About 60-percent who stayed with us were there for ten days or less, but there are folks who’s needs are much greater who stayed with us for months to get meals and a place to stay.”

A fundraiser will be held on Saturday, from 5 until 7, at the Escanaba Salvation Army. It’s “Nacho Saturday”, and for seven dollars, you get a bite to eat, and some fellowship as well. There will also be face-painting for the kids, and some piñatas for you to take a shot at breaking. Kids can eat for $5.

“We don’t get any support from the state,” Jacobson said. “All of our support is from our churches and from the donations that we get. This is one of our biggest fundraisers for the year.”



Jacobson says the money is used for the supplies that are needed to take care of the homeless people during the winter evenings, and the donations help to fund a social worker position at the Salvation Army.

This will be the seventh year for Hope at the Inn in Delta County, with churches rotating starting in November and running through April.

“We ultimately want to help people find a job, so that they can have a place of their own,” Jacobson said. “We’re always looking for volunteers.”