Gander Outdoors’ flag damaged because of wind

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI (WJMN) — Driving down US-41, it’s hard not to notice the huge American flag waving in front of Gander Outdoors in Marquette Township. Except when the flag isn’t there.

We saw dozens of you talking about the flag being gone from the pole, so we went over to see what’s happening with old glory.

When we talked with a woman from the store on the phone, she says the recent wind caused a big rip in the flag.

They took it down for repairs, but aren’t quite sure when they’ll get the stars and stripes back.

That flag has been there since last December, in honor of Pearl Harbor Day.