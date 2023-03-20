ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A firefighter was injured while responding to a garage fire in Escanaba over the weekend.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a structure fire on 18th Road in Escanaba at approximately 12:49 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. A motorhome was reported to be on fire inside a garage at the residence.

Arriving officers found heavy smoke coming from the garage. Responders were able to enter the building through the front doors and extinguished the fire. Ventilation was needed to remove heavy smoke.

One firefighter reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Escanaba Public Safety believes the motorhome and a wood stove in the garage were the sources of heat that caused the fire. The motorhome had been reportedly left running in the garage for approximately one hour while a large wood stove was being used to burn garbage.

Plastic barrels containing garbage and cardboard along the wood stove were sitting near the exhaust from the motorhome. The combination of heat sources igniting the garbage is believed to have started the fire.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire

Department, Rampart and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.