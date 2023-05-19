NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – You don’t have to have a green thumb to help make Negaunee’s Lakeview Elementary a little brighter. The Lions’ Clubs of Negaunee and Ishpeming is encouraging community members to join them in building 20 raised garden beds in the school’s courtyard on Saturday, May 20.

The build begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. Of the 20 garden beds, two will be wheelchair accessible.

This latest build follows a project from 2022 at Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. Students left their mark on the Farm to School program as a way to grow and learn about their own vegetables.

Saturday’s project is led by Dan Perkins, Ishpeming Lions, and Gary Perala, Negaunee Lions, along with Sarah Weaver from Lakeview School in Negaunee.