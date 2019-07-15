Gas prices continue to increase in Michigan

The Michigan state average is down 1 cent after setting a new 2019-high

DEARBORN, Mich., – Gas prices in Michigan declined 1 cent after setting a new 2019-high of $2.95 on July 13. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded, 9 cents more than a week ago and 28 cents more than this time last month. Still, drivers are paying about 7cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $3 from when prices were their highest last May.

Growing demand and shrinking gas stocks are contributing to pump price increases seen since the Fourth of July, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). For the week ending on July 5, EIA’s data revealed that total domestic stocks fell by 1.4 million bbl to 229.2 million bbl. The current level is 10 million bbl lower than where it was at this point in 2018. Demand grew to 9.8 million bbl from the previous week’s 9.5 million bbl, which is in line with the rate in early July 2018.

“If stocks continue to decrease as demand remains robust, pump prices will likely continue to increase,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.95 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week’s average and 6 cents less than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($2.95), Ann Arbor ($2.95), Lansing ($2.94)

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2018 Low 2018 High Record High National $2.79 $2.79 $2.76 $2.71 $2.88 $2.49 (1/3/2018) $2.97 (5/26/2018) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Michigan $2.94 $2.95 $2.85 $2.66 $3.01 $2.42 (2/21/2018) $3.13 (5/25/2018) $4.26 (5/4/2011) Detroit $2.95 $2.95 $2.86 $2.73 $3.01 $2.44 (2/27/2018) $3.11 (5/25/2018) $4.24 (5/4/2011) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

Every day up to 130,000 stations in the nation and more than 4,200 stations in Michigan are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

