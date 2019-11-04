General Election preview

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)- Tomorrow is Election Day and 11 U.P. counties have issues on the ballot.

These are some of them:

In Delta County, people will decide yes or no on a millage for Bay College.

It’s a 20-year .8924 millage. The money would be used for infrastructure on campus such as heating, cooling, lighting, water, safety and security systems. If this passes, people with a house worth $200,000 would pay an additional $7.44 a month. People with a home worth 80,000 would pay $2.97 a month more in taxes.

U.P. school districts that are also asking voters to decide on a millage include Pickford Public Schools, Stephenson Area Schools and Tahquamenon Area Schools.

Iron Mountain Public Schools is asking voters to decide on a liaison officer millage. It would be a .55 millage for five years. The district hasn’t had a liaison officer since a similar proposal was rejected in 2014.

There are numerous city commission and city council candidates on the ballot as well. One of them is for Marquette City Commissioner. The candidates are Evan Bonsall, Andrew Lorinser, Sally Davis and Nina Van Den Ende. Two of the four will be elected into the commission.

