MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU Rec Sports Department is joining other schools across the country to celebrate NIRSA Recreational Sports & Fitness Day on Friday, February 21st.

Students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to come to the PEIF Rec Center for a free recreation day from 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Katie Moe with NMU Rec Sports spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what the day is all about.

