Get your body ready for shovel season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette is known for getting some of the largest snowfalls in the U.S., which means for many, shoveling snow comes with the territory.

“It’s never too late to start any form of exercise regimen or routine, it may or may not have an impact on your ability to shovel the snow this season but do it now and get ready and get ready for next season, ” says Dan Young, the owner of BlackFly Crossfit.

It’s an activity that could take hours. It can be exhausting and hard. Dan Young at BlackFly Crossfit shows us the kind of strength it takes to move a shovel.

” When you shovel the snow, brace, and bend at the knees, pick up the snow with your legs. Don’t throw it over your shoulder and twist, walk in your disposal area, step into it and dump it, ” says Young.

Young says when shoveling snow keeping everything stable is key.

“Bracing the core is the most important thing. Whenever you pick something up you would never pick it up with your back, so keep your core straight, bend at the knees, pick it up, and keep everything here stable, ” continues Young.

When it comes to surviving a winter in the U.P. strength isn’t all about brute force. Be Embley-Reynolds, the owner of Rohana Yoga says it’s also about mental health.

“It’s really important to connect with others in the winter to ware off the blues, and there is just something really powerful about being apart of a community, coming to a yoga class and moving and breathing with people, ” says Be Embley- Reynolds, owner, and teacher of Rohana Yoga.

Julia Kettle, a yoga instructor at Rohana shows us how to keep our joints active through the winter.

” The joints are really important in the body because they hold stagnant energy and so when the colder months come things like to get stuck in there so if we’re having achy joints, so we really just wanna get the breath moving through the body, ” says Julia Kettle, a yoga instructor at Rohana.

Kettle ends by saying it’s essential to focus on your breathing through any form of workouts.

“It creates space in the body which allows a significate blood flow to move naturally and it’s very important to focus on the breath and just allow it to move naturally, ” continues Kettle.