Get your pets Halloween pictures taken at Elder Agency for a good cause

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Some people dress their kids up in costumes for Halloween, while others dress their pets up in cute attire.

For those who want your pet pictures taken in their Halloween costumes, Elder Agency in Marquette will be holding an event today, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to do just that.

A spooky backdrop will be available, alongside treats for both pets and their humans.

The event is free to the public and all proceeds will be donated to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS).

Marcia Wilson with Keller Williams Realty said this will be a fun family event and it all goes towards a great cause.

“To be able to provide shelter and food to so many animals gets expensive. [This event] is a great way for the community to continue support for the animals that need our love and help.”

Costumes aren’t required, but they are highly recommended.