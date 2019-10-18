Ghosts of Lighthouse Point fundraiser takes over Marquette Maritime Museum and Lighthouse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Marquette Maritime Museum will turn into a spooky transformation this weekend as part of their 2nd Annual Ghosts of Lighthouse Point fundraiser.

On Friday and Saturday nights, its gear towards kids and families from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Only teens and adults will be able to tour 8:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tours leave every 10 minutes and cost $10 and one donated canned good for the NMU Food Pantry. NMU students pay $5 with student ID and one canned food item as well.

Hilary Billman and Susan Hill from The Marquette Maritime Museum spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

For more information, click here.