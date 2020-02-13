GINCC gives Polar Roll reminders and prepares for West End Winter Wonderland event

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Bob Hendrickson from the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce stopped by Local 3 to give some updates on events going on in February.

This weekend is the Polar Roll in Ishpeming. It’s the largest fat-bike event in the state. People can also snowshoe the courses. Some roads will be blocked off for this event. The GINCC encourages people to come out and watch. For more details on the Polar Roll, click here.

The GINCC is also hosting their 4th annual West End Winter Wonderland event at Wawonowin Country Club on Saturday, February 22. It’s from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and people can snowshoe, ski or snowbike on a groomed path. There will also be food, activities and prizes. For more information, click here.