GINCC postpones Vegas comes to Ishpeming event, Teal Lake Meltdown still on, plus ways to help small businesses

ISHPEMING AND NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting everyone across the country and the West End of Marquette County is no different.

Bob Hendrickson with the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce says that while grocery stores are doing well, businesses like restaurants and bars are being hit the hardest. The organization made a post on their Facebook page on which businesses are doing take-out.

GINCC’s annual fundraiser, Vegas Comes to Ishpeming has been postponed but their partnership with the Negaunee Lions for the Teal Lake Meltdown is still on.

For ticket information for the Teal Lake Meltdown, click here.

