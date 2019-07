The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is in search of the winner of Thursday’s 50/50 raffle.

The winning ticket number is 344030 with a prize worth $720, which was announced during the Ishpeming 4th of July parade on Thursday. The person with the winning ticket is asked to call (906) 486-1111 or stop by the GINCC office, located at 910 US Highway 41 in Ishpeming.

The winning ticket must be presented to redeem the prize.