NEGAUNEE/ISHPEMING – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce supports may big events in the community and three of them are coming up.

This weekend is the Heikki Lunta Festival in Negaunee. This event celebrates outdoor winter activities.

On Tuesday, January 21 is the 133rd Annual Suicide Hill Ski Jumping Tournament.

Next weekend is the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

Bob Hendrickson, the GINCC Executive Director spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about all of those events.