Girl injured in UTV crash

A 15-year-old girl from Ishpeming was seriously injured in a 4 wheel UTV crash this afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of North Lake Road and Prospect Street in Ishpeming Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the 4 wheeler designed for one person had two extra people riding in it.

It went over a dirt mound on the side of the road and the driver lost control. The 15-year-old girl was one of the passengers.

She was thrown from the vehicle and was hit by the same UTV.

The vehicle then flipped on its side. None of the people riding the UTV were wearing helmets.