UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Girl Scout cookie fans get ready because cookie season is just around the corner!

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, or GSNWGL, are gearing up for the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season. This year the Girl Scouts are launching a new cookie flavor that is only available online called Raspberry Rally. This online exclusive cookie features a thin and crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor dipped in chocolate. This is the first online-only cookie offered by the Girl Scouts and will help enhance the girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Cookie season for the Girl Scouts helps the girls’ learn invaluable skills and life lessons, like financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.

The proceeds from the GSNWGL Cookie Program will stay local and will help fund local Girl Scouts programs and activities in the future. The GSNWGL Cookie Season will last from January 18th through April 2nd.

This year’s cookie line up includes Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel DeLites, Lemonades, Trefoils, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toast-Yay, Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and the new online exclusive Raspberry Rally.

To buy Girl Scout Cookies this year you can either contact a Girl Scout directly, text COOKIES to 59618 for information about the cookies, or you can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder website to find a booth near you or purchase cookies online here.