Gladstone boy receives award for saving his family from house fire

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Landon Phillips is your typical 13-year-old boy. Until one April morning, he became a hero.

It was about 2:30 a.m. on April 27, when Phillips was watching tv in his room on the Phillips’ upper-level home in Gladstone when he heard a strange sound coming from outside his window.

“I hear a floof [sound], but I assume it is nothing the first time,” said Phillips. “And then I hear another floof and I go ‘Okay, yeah no.’ I looked out my window I saw nothing but orange and smoke. So instantly I got out of bed, ran downstairs, woke up everybody. Jacob, my brother, at first didn’t believe me. And once he saw outside the back door that it was just orange in the window, he says ‘Okay, yeah, he’s not lying we need to get out of here now.'”

Firefighters arrived on the scene minutes after. All family members and pets were able to get out of the home safely.

The upper part of the home was unsalvageable. Further investigation showed it was an electrical issue that caused the fire.

Phillips was later honored with a Citizen Appreciation Certificate Award from the Gladstone Public Safety Department.

Photo courtesy of Gladstone Public Safety Department’s Facebook page.

“I was very touched, Landon plays it off as not a big deal but it is. It is a big deal. We’ve got a frame for the certificate and something he’ll always hold to him dearly,” said Landon’s mom, Amanda.

Phillips’ mom says she is thankful for her son.

“I tell him every day he’s our hero, and I thank him every day for saving our lives, and to him, it’s just another day. That’s just what we do. We’re family.”

Local community members have come together to help donate clothes and food to the Phillips family.

If you would like to donate, there is an account set up at Baybank for Amanda Phillips under “house fire fund”.