Gladstone controls storm damage

GLADSTONE — Summer in the U.P. Doesn’t last for long. The Gladstone park district works to make sure every day of warm weather counts.

Robert Faminio, Gladstone Harbor Master said, “Everything’s cleaned up. We’re ready to go here and we got a great beach in Gladstone, so you know, come on down and enjoy it.”

Taking action, to restore the park and its natural beauty. When severe weather hits, it hits hard.

“It sounded like a freight train. That’s kind of the noise I heard. I never heard anything like that before and I was at home at the time and when I came here and looked around the park, the damage was done,” said Faminio.

In July, storms clawing away parts of the beach. This week winds and rain brought down trees and power lines.

Faminio said, “The park district took care of the damage at the campground. We have a campground along the shoreline here about a half a mile from here and they had a lot of trees down as well. Thankfully no campers were injured.”

Adding to already high water levels.

“Some of the docks on the west end of the marina that are behind me on the opposite side, those are portable docks, so some of them got moved out of place,” said Faminio. “The wind knocked them off their structures and people were in there today resetting them, but as far as that, no real damage to any of the boats or any of the other docks.”

Just hours after each of these storms, the people of the parks department removing all traces of damage and to keep Gladstone Park, open for business.

“They spent the whole day cleaning the park and everything is cleaned up and it’s pretty much business as usual today,” said Faminio.