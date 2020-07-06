Gladstone man arrested in 4th of July shooting

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gladstone Public Safety Department responded to a shooting call just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. The report to officers claimed someone fired a gun into a house on the 800 block of Delta Avenue in Gladstone.

People were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The report does not detail if anyone was hit.

A 20-year-old Gladstone man was arrested and taken to the Delta County Correctional Facility. His name and charges he could be facing have not been made public at this time. We have contacted the Gladstone Public Safety Department for an update and are waiting on a response.