MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – A Gladstone man is facing multiple charges after police say he chatted with undercover agents and traveled to Munising intending to meet up with a 15-year-old.

Clifford Lawrence Kaja, 38, was arrested following an operation by the Upper Peninsula Human Oppression Strike Team hosted by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office to identify and arrest consumers of child sex crimes in Alger County.

Kaja allegedly chatted with undercover police agents who were posing as minors. Police say he traveled to a hotel in Munising with a form of payment in exchange to have sex with a minor.

Kaja now faces the following three charges:

1. Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a felony with a maximum penalty of 4 years in prison and/or $4,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

2. Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, a felony with a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison.

3. Selling/Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor, a misdemeanor with a mandatory $1000 fine and may be sentenced to 60 days imprisonment.

A cash bond of $100,000 was set for Kaja.

The operation included law enforcement agencies from Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Iron River Police Department.

Anyone with additional information about Kaja is asked to contact the Alger County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 387-4444.

Operational expenses were grant funded by the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force. The U.P. HOST team was created by the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF), a nonprofit NGO that set forth the following goal to investigate & prosecute human trafficking cases at the local, state, and federal levels.

A 24/7 confidential helpline and tip line, operated by the UPHTTF is available to the public to call for those for advocacy and help (906) 299-9243.