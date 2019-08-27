Gladstone mural unveiling

GLADSTONE — Community members are invited to attend the unveiling of the “Power of Words Project” mural in Gladstone, on September 6th, at 5:00 p.m. The Gladstone community chose the word ‘PLAY’ for this mural.

The Power of Words Project was established by renowned artist Mia Tavonatti, a native of Iron Mountain, and her Svelata Foundation in an effort to have public art inspire growth and focus in a community. Tavonatti has won ArtPrize consecutively in 2010 and 2011.

The Gladstone mural is currently being worked on the east side wall of the Rialto Center and it is the second of three murals completed in 2019, along with Manistique and Marquette. These three murals will bring the total of POWP murals to nine in four counties in central U.P.

As explained by the artist, these words chosen for the murals serve as seeds that define and inspire growth and focus for the community. Mia’s professional mural team then works side by side with local artists and scholarship students to create murals inspired by each community’s chosen word.

In addition to revitalizing communities with monumental works of public art and enabling local creatives, the POWP seeks to inspire a sense of ownership by engaging these communities and creating a tapestry of conversation which will lead to a greater understanding of and appreciation for the Arts and its value to society.

This mural was made possible with an Artplace grant through CUPPAD, an MEDC Public Spaces for Community Places grant, and the generosity of our many donors and sponsors including Svelata Foundation, Water’s Edge Chiropractic, State Bank, mBank, VanAire, Visit Escanaba and Thrivent Financial. The Gladstone Downtown Development Authority Board approved a façade grant that allowed the preparation of the wall.

To learn more about the Power of Words Project go to powerofwordsproject.org .

Businesses and citizens have also supported the project and the artists by providing housing for the visiting artists and meals during their workdays. The following businesses, organizations, and citizens provided support for meals: Al Stotz, Allison Desotelle, Ann Jousma Miller & Ralph Miller, Bay Bank, Brampton Bike and Ski, D&M Subs, Dairy Flo, Delta Business Solutions, Delta County Chamber of Commerce, Delta Deli, Delta County EDA, Dew Drop, Dr. Maria Nagano, Dr. John Skellenger, First Bank, Gavin Murzello, Gladstone Square Pharmacy, Jackie French, Jan Gustafson, Jerry’s Service, Kathy and Jeff Gudwer, Laurie Alwordin, Lorna & Ken Benson, mBank, MICA Enterprises LLC, Nancy Smith, Natasha Dedic, Northern Insurance, Northwoods Rehabilitation, Pat’s Foods I. G. A., R Gym, Reverend Catherine Rafferty, Rob Morrow, Scott and Pam LaFleur, Sherry Makowski, The Frame Farm, The New Image, Tom and Shireen Mclaughlin, U.P. State Bank, Visit Escanaba, and Water’s Edge Chiropractic.